Doctors remind parents for essential back-to-school vaccinations to stay ahead of the curve

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A vaccine reminder for parents -- doctors said now is the time to start making appointments for back-to-school vaccinations.

Doctors said vaccinations are critical for keeping students safe to guard against contagious and preventable diseases. Now, with about a month left before school starts, it's time for kids to get the recommended shots.

Summer fun isn't over but soon empty classrooms will be filled and doctors said now is the time to start thinking about protecting students.

"Making sure that kids have a back-to-school visit with their family physician is important," Dr. Jen Brull, president-elect of the American Academy of Family Physicians, said.

Pediatricians said late summer doctor appointments are important to make sure children are up to date on vaccinations. Vaccines work differently but help the body's immune system learn to fight infections and it can take weeks for that protection to develop.

"When school-age kids get their vaccinations on time and before they go to school, they're less likely to catch things at school," Brull said.

One of the latest concerns is measles. In March, the CDC issued an alert over rising cases in the United States. So far, 167 measles cases were reported in 24 states this year alone, including some in Philadelphia.

"It is frightening and we wanna make sure that families and particularly families who have children know that those illnesses are preventable with vaccines that are available in your family physician's office every day," Brull said.

Which vaccinations a child should be getting will vary based on age, and when it comes to vaccinations, doctors are reminding parents not to forget the flu and COVID-19. Those updated vaccinations should be available in October.

"I think it's important for everyone to know that vaccines are incredibly safe," Brull.