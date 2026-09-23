Jersey Shore communities prepare for possible nor'easter that could cause more erosion, flooding

Sitting in the sand and being pelted by the whipping wind, Tim Mahony and his dad, Jim, practically had the beach all to themselves Wednesday as they battled the elements and tried to make the most of their vacation in Ocean City, New Jersey.

"We first sat down in the other direction and we were getting blasted by the sand so we turned our chairs. We have the sand at our backs and that's the strategy you have to do unless you're going to get a face full of sand and be eating it," said Tim Mahony.

A potential nor'easter is churning up the ocean and causing big waves. Flags on the boardwalk were getting a workout, and even the seagulls were having some trouble standing up in the wind.

Despite the weather, Jim Mahony said it was still a chance to bond with his son and experience the power of Mother Nature.

"We don't get to see the ocean that often, and yeah it's windy and stuff, but it isn't raining," Jim Mahony said.

Ocean City is once again preparing for shifting sands. The storm is expected to cause coastal erosion just as the Army Corps of Engineers completed a $19.5-million replenishment project after the shore was battered by severe storms last year.

"It is a little unfortunate, but I'm hopeful it won't wash away too much of the work they had to do a couple weeks ago," said Valerie LaBella, as she walked on the beach with her dog, Olivia.

The back bay areas could also see tidal flooding during high tide. City officials are encouraging people to move their cars before any possible flooding begins. All municipal parking lots in the city are free this week through Thursday.

"Hopefully the next few days aren't too terrible, but we'll keep our fingers crossed and hopefully we'll be back here next year with some better weather," Tim Mahony said.

Preparations are also underway in Atlantic City, where wind was blowing up to 45 mph Wednesday. Residents can move their cars to the Wave Garage for free through at least noon Saturday.

The Office of Emergency Management is anticipating possible flooding in areas including Black Horse Pike, White Horse Pike and Fairmount Avenue between Mississippi and Iowa avenues.

"This wind holds the tides in and they don't go fully out, and we have a full moon, and it's northeast winds, so it just keeps stacking the water up," Mike Famularo, deputy emergency management coordinator in Atlantic City, said. "And that's why we're seeing right now every high tide forecast is a couple inches higher."

Officials are expecting the worst impacts Thursday.