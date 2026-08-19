Beach replenishment project disrupts summer, hurts small businesses in Ocean City, New Jersey

Many people are trying to soak up the last few weeks of summer, but several beachgoers in Ocean City, New Jersey, said a major replenishment project has disrupted their season.

On the beach near St. Charles Place, as many people jumped in the ocean and relaxed in the sun, machines were moving sand only a few feet away. Several beach access points were blocked off, and a submerged pipe stretched across the sand for several blocks.

"It's been difficult to find new entrances to the beach. It ruins our routine," said Kerry Cochran, who was spending the day down the Shore.

Many people have been complaining about the noise and smell near Ocean City's downtown beaches this summer during the replenishment project.

For several weeks now, the Army Corps of Engineers has been restoring the beaches and dunes after strong storms caused severe erosion last year.

"I know the replenishment was needed, just the timing was not good," said Jim Brown, who owns Brown's Restaurant on the boardwalk.

Brown says the project has been hurting his bottom line.

"My afternoons over the Fourth of July weekend, and the time they were here, were off about 50%," he said.

The city says the first stage of the project from 1st Street south to 11th Street was completed Tuesday.

Now, work has started on the final stage from 1st Street north to Seaview Road.

The Army Corps said, "We do recognize that construction can impact the experience for visitors and residents, and we work with the contractor to try to minimize those aspects to the degree possible. They close no more than 1,000 feet of beach as work progresses along the shoreline. Additionally, we would add that the project has to continue 24/7 due to the large costs of mobilizing a dredge to the site."

Laurie Todd owns a home in Ocean City and said she understands the work is needed.

"If you go down further, it's a bigger beach, so it's a little better, and you just have to be flexible," Todd said.

The city also tells CBS News Philadelphia that because the Army Corps of Engineers is investing in protecting so many shore towns, and because of the limited availability of qualified contractors, municipalities are unable to schedule the work at their convenience.

Daily updates on the progress, open beaches and swimming areas are posted on Ocean City's website.

The project is scheduled to be completed in September.