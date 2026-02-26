New Jersey woman says she's homeless more than a month after Atlantic City high-rise building fire

Ever since flames tore through Lana Mutschler's condo unit, she's been forced to start all over by living one day at a time.

"The first couple weeks I didn't sleep at all, it was horrible," Mutschler said. "I'm homeless, basically, I have nowhere to go as far as day by day. I have to find a place to stay."

Mutschler says she's lived in Atlantic City for more than 20 years.

She said she woke up to smoke billowing outside her window on Jan. 14. Then, the fire alarm sounded at the Brighton Towers on Atlantic Avenue. Mutschler says she raced to escape as flames were spreading towards her unit on the 10th floor.

"I tried to get as much as I could, but I couldn't get anything; I had to just walk out with my handbag basically," Mutschler said. "I was completely distraught because I didn't know what I was going back to."

Hundreds of people were evacuated, and luckily, no one was injured, but Mutschler didn't have anything to go back to. Her unit and practically everything inside were destroyed.

Without insurance, she's now relying on friends and temporary housing. Mutschler says repairs to fix her unit are expected to take at least six months.

"It's just the feeling of not having a home, not having a place to put the key in the door, saying I'm going home," she said.

When City Councilwoman Maria Lacca heard Mutschler's story, she put her in touch with the non-profit, The Hope Foundation, which donated a $1,000 check to help Mutschler pay for clothing and other necessities.

Now, the foundation is also rallying support from the community by launching a fundraising campaign to help her recover.

"We all step up to the plate to help our community, that's the wonderful thing about Atlantic City," Lacca said.

"I was touched beyond words, my heart was full of gratitude because you never know who's going to be there for you," Mutschler said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.