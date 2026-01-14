Watch CBS News
Atlantic City, New Jersey fire draws crews to burning high-rise building Wednesday

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Crews are responding to a fire at a high-rise building in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

Chopper 3 is over the firefight at the Brighton Towers condo building on the 2800 block of Atlantic Avenue.

The fire has struck at least two alarms and crews have been working to rescue people inside the building.

atlantic-city-new-jersey-fire-today-jan-14-2026.jpg
Abidur Khan Tusar

Video filmed on Atlantic Avenue showed flames shooting from a window on an upper floor.

The scene is close to the Tropicana hotel property, but there are no known impacts to the Tropicana at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

