Atlantic City man arrested in Ocean Casino parking garage shooting that left one man injured

An Atlantic City man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a shooting that left another man critically injured in the parking garage of Ocean Casino Resort, police said.

At approximately 9:01 p.m., patrol officers responded to the Ocean Casino parking garage for a report of a man who had been shot. When officers arrived they found 41-year-old Robert Phillips, from Atlantic City, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, police said. Officers provided medical assistance to Phillips and obtained a description of the suspect.

Within minutes, officers located the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Ronald Rivers, from Atlantic City, attempting to flee the area and placed him under arrest in the 100 south block of New Hampshire Avenue. A handgun that was reported stolen from South Carolina was recovered during the arrest.

Phillips was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where he remains in critical condition.

Police said Rivers was located and arrested less than 20 minutes after the shooting. Authorities credited the arrest to a coordinated response involving officers, dispatchers, surveillance personnel, and Ocean Casino security.

Rivers is being charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a stolen handgun and other related offenses, police said.