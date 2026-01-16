Atlantic County prosecutors move to dismiss indictments against La'Quetta Small

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is moving to dismiss all pending indictments against La'quetta Small, the office said in a news release Friday.

La'Quetta Small and her husband, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, were investigated in connection with child abuse allegations involving their daughter. The mayor was found not guilty in December.

Prosecutors said dismissing the indictments is best for the wellbeing of their child, Jada Small, citing concerns about revictimization and a recent threat toward her on social media.

"Just last week the victim received a threat, racial in tone, on one of her social media accounts pertaining to her accusations she made against her father," the new release said in part. "While we actively investigate this threat, we believe it is no longer in her best interest both emotionally and perhaps even physically for us to continue with our cases against La'Quetta Small and Constance Days-Chapman at this time."