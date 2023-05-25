Watch CBS News
Local News

Free Crabfries, tolls for Memorial Day Weekend 2023 travelers in NJ

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: May 25, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: May 25, 2023 (AM) 02:15

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're traveling on the Atlantic City Expressway for Memorial Day Weekend, Chickie's & Pete's has you covered.

The local sports bar chain is offering free Crabfries at the Frank S. Farley Travel Plaza between noon and 5 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

Also thanks to Chickie's & Pete's, tolls at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza going eastbound are free for one hour, between 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

The plaza will also have free food and drinks from vendors including Hershey's Ice Cream, Mars, Carlo's Bakery, Applegreen and Monster energy drinks, face painting for families and kids, a demonstration by the New Jersey State Police Dog Search and Rescue Team, and an animal rescue.

According to AAA, Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day for drivers this Memorial Day Weekend.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 1:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.