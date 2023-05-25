Free Crabfries, tolls for Memorial Day Weekend 2023 travelers in NJ

Digital Brief: May 25, 2023 (AM)

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're traveling on the Atlantic City Expressway for Memorial Day Weekend, Chickie's & Pete's has you covered.

The local sports bar chain is offering free Crabfries at the Frank S. Farley Travel Plaza between noon and 5 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

Also thanks to Chickie's & Pete's, tolls at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza going eastbound are free for one hour, between 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

The plaza will also have free food and drinks from vendors including Hershey's Ice Cream, Mars, Carlo's Bakery, Applegreen and Monster energy drinks, face painting for families and kids, a demonstration by the New Jersey State Police Dog Search and Rescue Team, and an animal rescue.

According to AAA, Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day for drivers this Memorial Day Weekend.