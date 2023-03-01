Atlantic City Boat Show underway at convention center

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) - If you love the sea, you can set a course for the Atlantic City Boat Show. It starts Wednesday at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

This year's show promises hundreds of new boats and thousands of marine products designed to make your trip at sea enjoyable.

The Atlantic City Boat Show runs through Sunday.

Tickets are $20 online.

Thursday, first responders, military, veterans and children 12 and under get in free.