Man fatally shot in front of Bally's on Atlantic City Boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday morning, authorities said.
Police responded to the 1900 block of the Boardwalk just before 2 a.m. for a report of a man who was shot, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
The man was pronounced dead and police have a suspect in custody.
Crime scene tape and Atlantic City police vehicles were in front of the Johnny Rockets restaurant at Bally's Casino.
