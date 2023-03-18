Man fatally shot in front of Bally's on Atlantic City Boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to the 1900 block of the Boardwalk just before 2 a.m. for a report of a man who was shot, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

The man was pronounced dead and police have a suspect in custody.

Crime scene tape and Atlantic City police vehicles were in front of the Johnny Rockets restaurant at Bally's Casino.

CBS News Philadelphia