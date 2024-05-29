Aston's Manbroso's To Go pizza shop damaged by fire caught on video: "everybody is safe"
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) – Flames burst from the roof of a beloved pizza shop in Aston, Pennsylvania after an oven fire just before rush hour on Tuesday.
The fire broke out at Manbroso's To Go on the 4500 block of Aston Mills Road just before 5 p.m., the Aston Township Fire Department said.
Firefighters from Aston and 15 other companies responded and the fire was placed under control after less than an hour.
The fire appeared to spread to the roof of the neighboring Four Fingers Brewing Company.
Manbroso's posted on Facebook that no one was hurt.
"We just want to let everyone know that everybody is safe and thank you to all the first responders on scene," the post read.