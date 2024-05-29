Aston's Manbroso's To Go pizza shop damaged by fire caught on video: "everybody is safe"

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) – Flames burst from the roof of a beloved pizza shop in Aston, Pennsylvania after an oven fire just before rush hour on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at Manbroso's To Go on the 4500 block of Aston Mills Road just before 5 p.m., the Aston Township Fire Department said.

Firefighters from Aston and 15 other companies responded and the fire was placed under control after less than an hour.

Just prior to 5pm yesterday evening the commercial building fire response was dispatched to the 4500 block of Aston... Posted by Aston Twp. Fire Dept on Wednesday, May 29, 2024

The fire appeared to spread to the roof of the neighboring Four Fingers Brewing Company.

Manbroso's posted on Facebook that no one was hurt.

"We just want to let everyone know that everybody is safe and thank you to all the first responders on scene," the post read.

Video shows flames bursting from the roof of Manbroso's To Go on Aston Mills Road in Aston, Pennsylvania. Phil Marchesani/CBS News Philadelphia