Philadelphia artists with disabilities shine in City Hall exhibits with their work on display

Artists with disabilities are stepping into the spotlight this month, with their work on display in two exhibits at City Hall.

One exhibit, Philadelphia Cultures and Connections, showcases art created by adults with developmental disabilities who are participants of SpArc Services' Cultural Arts Center. This artwork is located on the third and fifth floors of City Hall.

The other exhibit – Neuroinclusion & Neurodiversity Under ONE Roof - The People's Roof! – features art on the second and fourth floors by adults with autism who participate in the Autistic Art Coalition of Philadelphia.

Both exhibits, put on by Creative Philadelphia, are on display for the public to view, for free, through April 25.

Cherie Harris, 41, is a SpArc participant and one of 30 artists featured in Philadelphia Cultures and Connections. On the fifth floor of City Hall, you can find her art — a floral collage — entitled "The Little Red Robin."

Wednesday, in an art class at SpArc, she created even more artwork, painting a purple Easter basket at the nonprofit's campus in North Philadelphia.

"This is my best artwork that I ever did," Harris said.

Each week, SpArc's participants engage in different creative activities that help foster their artistic expression. On Thursday, the assignment was to paint Easter baskets. But for Stephan Price-Wright, it was cartoons that sparked his imagination.

"I do cartoons because I want to be an animator," Price-Wright said.

Ashley Townsend chose to paint while wearing a pink crown, saying both the crown and the activity simply make her feel "happy."

Harris, too, finds joy in her paintings and says each stroke carries emotion and meaning.

"This is a purple Easter egg — meaning that it is showing the signs of true love," she said.

Philadelphia Culture and Connections, which features works by Harris, Price-Wright, and Townsend, is curated by Tu Huynh of Creative Philadelphia. Huyhn comes from a fine art background, and said he appreciates the authenticity of this artwork.

"It's really empowering to see [these paintings]," Huynh said. "There are people who would have to unlearn a lot of things they've learned about art to do something like this."

He hopes that visitors can connect with community members who offer different perspectives.

"I hope that they can see and they can celebrate who we are as Philadelphians," he said.

Harris recently visited City Hall to see her work displayed in the historic building.

"It doesn't matter if you have a disability or not," she said. "You are still an artist and you still have creativity."

This is Harris' first time exhibiting her art, but she already has her eyes on the next goal — selling a piece for $50.

What would she do with the money? "Let me be honest with you," she said. "Fast food. Wendy's Five for Five."

A well-earned reward, no doubt — and maybe the inspiration behind her next masterpiece.