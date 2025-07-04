Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire at Art Alliance building near Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square sends 1 firefighter to hospital

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Firefighter injured responding to blaze at Art Alliance building in Philadelphia
Firefighter injured responding to blaze at Art Alliance building in Philadelphia 00:17

A fire at the Art Alliance building near Rittenhouse Square sent one firefighter to a hospital, but they are expected to be OK, authorities said.

Around 3:20 a.m. Friday, Philadelphia firefighters responded to a building fire on the 200 block of South 18th Street and found heavy flames throughout the three-story building.

Just before 4 a.m., the fire was placed into an "all-hands" status, meaning all the fire companies that responded became involved in fighting the fire.

Over 120 firefighters in total responded after a second alarm was struck, and the fire was placed under control around 5:30 a.m., a Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson said.

hughe-dillon-center-city-fire-video.jpg
HughE Dillon/PhillyChitChat

Video provided by photographer HughE Dillon showed heavy smoke emanating from the building's roof and a fire truck attacking the blaze from a nearby parking lot.

The Art Alliance building, also known as the Wetherill Mansion or the Samuel Wetherill House, was previously owned by the now-shuttered University of the Arts but is now owned by the Curtis Institute of Music.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.