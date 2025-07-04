Fire at Art Alliance building near Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square sends 1 firefighter to hospital

Firefighter injured responding to blaze at Art Alliance building in Philadelphia

A fire at the Art Alliance building near Rittenhouse Square sent one firefighter to a hospital, but they are expected to be OK, authorities said.

Around 3:20 a.m. Friday, Philadelphia firefighters responded to a building fire on the 200 block of South 18th Street and found heavy flames throughout the three-story building.

Just before 4 a.m., the fire was placed into an "all-hands" status, meaning all the fire companies that responded became involved in fighting the fire.

Over 120 firefighters in total responded after a second alarm was struck, and the fire was placed under control around 5:30 a.m., a Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson said.

HughE Dillon/PhillyChitChat

Video provided by photographer HughE Dillon showed heavy smoke emanating from the building's roof and a fire truck attacking the blaze from a nearby parking lot.

The Art Alliance building, also known as the Wetherill Mansion or the Samuel Wetherill House, was previously owned by the now-shuttered University of the Arts but is now owned by the Curtis Institute of Music.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.