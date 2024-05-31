University of the Arts to lose accreditation, becoming second Philadelphia art institution to close this year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) announced on Friday that it will withdraw the accreditation of the University of the Arts effective June 1. This decision comes after the university failed to properly notify MSCHE of its unplanned imminent closure.

The University of the Arts is now the second art school in Philadelphia to close this year, following the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA), which announced it would shut down at the end of the 2024-25 academic year.

MSCHE decided to strip the institute of its accreditation due to not complying with the Commission's requests for written reports, teach-out plans and more.

The University of the Arts must now notify the university community, including students, staff and governing board members of the status of the institution.

The institution is also required to manage student and alumni records, as well as, provide transcripts at no cost to those seeking to transfer.

UArts posted on Facebook Friday night saying:

"This is a heartbreaking day. University of the Arts will close as of Friday, June 7, 2024. On Monday, June we will host separate town hall meetings for students, faculty, and staff; we will send times and details for those town halls over the coming weekend. We care committed to providing a space for your questions and concerns."

The university is still expected to submit a completed teach-out plan by June 7 to ensure students can complete their education. Failure to comply with these requirements could lead to further actions by the MSCHE.

MSCHE has highlighted multiple areas of noncompliance, including issues with the university's financial sustainability, educational effectiveness, and the student learning experience.

Pennsylvania State Representative Ben Waxman posted on X about the university's closure.

Devastated to hear about the closure of the UArts. This abrupt decision will impact hundreds in our community who work and study at UArts. We will be demanding answers as to the events that led to this shocking and sudden decision. Our office is here to support all the students… — Rep. Ben Waxman (@RepBenWaxman) May 31, 2024

The commission also emphasized the university's inadequate communication and failure to obtain necessary approvals for its planned closure.

The University of the Arts can appeal the decision through the Commission's Appeals from Adverse Actions Procedures before June 7.