17 suspected child predators arrested in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in ongoing investigation, officials say

More than a dozen suspected child predators were arrested through the Bucks County police department as part of the ongoing Internet Crime Against Children investigations, officials said.

The Bensalem Township Police, with District Attorney Jennifer Schorn, Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo and Director of Public Safety William McVey, said at a press conference Tuesday that so far, 17 suspected child predators have been arrested this year: six arrested for possession or distribution of child pornography, five arrested for soliciting sex with a minor and six for soliciting sex and traveling for sex.

"Although these 17 men were unrelenting in their pursuit of children for their own deviant sexual gratification, the Bensalem Township Police Department was unrelenting in pursuing them, and my office will be unrelenting in their prosecution," Schorn said in a statement. "There is no more worthy cause than protecting our children. Because of efforts like these, Bucks County is leading the state in arrests and prosecutions of Internet Crimes Against Children."

In a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, they said Bensalem police made 49 arrests in the past three years in connection with child predator investigations, with unlawful contact with minors and related offenses.

"Our officers are dedicated to tracking down offenders who use technology to exploit children," McVey said in a statement. "There are no jurisdictional boundaries for child predators; they can victimize our children from anywhere, and we will continue to hold them accountable and keep our children safe."

Bensalem Township police urge anyone with information about child exploitation or online solicitation of minors to contact the department at (215) 633-3719 or submit a tip online.

"The safety of our children remains our top priority," DiGirolamo said in a statement. "Our police department continues to take an aggressive approach to identifying and arresting those who prey on minors."