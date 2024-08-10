2 wanted in connection with trespassing, vandalism of an off-campus rowhome, Temple University officials say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are signed arrest warrants for two people in connection with two incidents of trespassing and vandalism of an off-campus rowhome in May and July, Temple University officials announced Saturday night.

The Temple University Police Department has the signed warrants and Temple authorities said the incidents happened on May 24 and July 27 at an off-campus rowhome that houses several Temple student members of AEPi, a national Jewish fraternity.

Officials believe evidence from the incidents was motivated by antisemitism as stated in a campus announcement on Aug, 2.

"We are grateful to the TUPD detectives and police officers and the District Attorney's Office for their continued efforts to keep the Temple community safe," authorities said in the release.

There is an ongoing investigation of a third incident of vandalism they said was reported to police on May 6.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Temple Police at 215-204-1234 and they encourage all members of the Temple community to stay updated regarding the university's available safety resources.