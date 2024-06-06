Penn bans encampments as part of temporary guidelines for campus protests

University of Pennsylvania bans on-campus encampments under new guidelines

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Encampments are now prohibited at Penn as part of new temporary guidelines outlining what protesters can do on campus issued Friday, according to the university.

The University of Pennsylvania said no one can set up structures or other objects in any university location without permission.

The new guidance comes after the university dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment last month.

FILE - An officer stands outside a Gaza Solidarity Encampment at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Matt Rourke / AP

"The purpose of these temporary guidelines is to reinforce and reaffirm Penn's commitment to open expression and, at the same time, ensure that protests, demonstrations, and other expressions of free speech are appropriately managed," Penn wrote on its website. "These are not guidelines about speech content, except as described in VII.a.v. The guidelines aim to enable free expression while allowing Penn to deliver its core missions of teaching, research, service, and patient care without disruption.

Penn said unauthorized overnight activities will now be considered trespassing and added that no demonstrations will be allowed in or on university buildings.

The university did not say how long the temporary guidance will be in effect, but said a task force will examine how to handle "open expression" for the 2024-25 academic year.