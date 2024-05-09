Jewish fraternity house at Temple University vandalized amid high tensions on campuses in Philadelphia, around U.S.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The words "Free Palestine" are spray-painted on the roof of a Jewish fraternity on Temple University's campus.

Alpha Epsilon Pi treasurer Zachary Fajge said members found the words after they noticed the Israeli flag hanging on their roof was missing.

"It is just unfortunate that, you know, the Jewish fraternity was targeted for being a Jewish fraternity and for having an Israeli flag in the house," Fajge said.

His reaction was "a little bit of shock," he said.

"I don't care what anyone's opinions are on the conflict, but the fact that tensions have gotten so high to the point that people feel free to go and trespass onto our property," he said.

Temple University says they are aware of the incident and they have reached out to offer support for the affected students.

The university said, in part, "Any antisemitic or other hate or bias crimes, as well as vandalism or damaging private property within the North Philadelphia community, is not tolerated, and as referenced by the Student Conduct Code, the university can take disciplinary action against students for engaging in this behavior. This action would be in addition to any charges by police."

Fajge said he finds comfort in the Jewish community on campus and this vandalism will not scare him.

"We are not going to stop being Jewish, and we are going to wear our Judaism proud and be more proud to be Jewish," he said.

He had a message to the person who vandalized his home.

"I am very forgiving, and I know we all are, and I would like to tell the person who did it the way to get through tough times like this is having conversation," he said

After seeing the tension across campuses, he hopes that dialogue and any communication will help bring peace.

"It is very important that everyone on all sides speaks to each other and tries to understand where everyone is coming from and we can reach a peaceful sort of solution to things," he added.

The fraternity is working with investigators and hope they can find who vandalized their home.

They say they will also be cleaning it up.