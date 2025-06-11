Warrant issued for 3rd teen in connection with the Norristown, Pennsylvania, murder of rival gang member

An arrest warrant was issued for the alleged third shooter in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near his home in Norristown, Pennsylvania, in May, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Acting Police Chief James Angelucci announced on Wednesday.

Jabril Morgan-Cook, 18, of Norristown, is wanted for first-degree murder and related charges, the release said.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Tahaj Harrison, 20, was shot and killed close to his home on May 23.

Office of the District Attorney Montgomery County.

Norristown police received a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunshots fired in the area of the 600 block of Corson Street, and according to the release, Harrison was found dead in the backyard of his home, which was a few houses down from the shooting.

The DA said video surveillance showed three teens walking on Corson Street, shooting at Harrison then leaving the scene.

The other two of the three alleged shooters, Kaleem Roland, 16, and Naseem Worrell, 17, were arrested last week on the same charges.

The Montgomery County Detective Bureau and the Norristown Police's homicide investigation found that the murder of Harrison was targeted due to the ongoing feud between two groups that have been identifed as gangs, the Grimy Boys/6's, which Harrison belonged to, and the rival gang All Black Bandits/300s, which Worrell, Roland and Morgan-Cook belonged to, the DA said.

Authorities described Morgan-Cook as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The DA said if anyone sees Morgan-Cook, not to approach and call 911.

Anyone with information about Morgan-Cook's whereabouts is urged to call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.