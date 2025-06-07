2nd teen arrested in connection with fatal Norristown, Pennsylvania, shooting sparked by gang feud, police say

A second teen has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Tahaj Harrison near his home in Norristown last month, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced. Police are still looking for a third shooter.

Naseem Worrell, 17, was arrested Friday night and charged with first-degree murder and related offenses. Another suspect, Kaleem Roland, 16, was arrested Wednesday on the same charges.

In an affidavit from Norristown police and Montgomery County detectives, it's said that Harrison was killed just before 9:45 p.m. on May 23. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the 600 block of Corson Street, where officers found Harrison unresponsive in the backyard of his home.

Police said Harrison's mother was sitting in the backyard when she heard gunfire. Moments later, she saw her son exit the back of the house and collapse in front of her.

Video surveillance captured three masked males dressed in black walking south on Corson Street before opening fire on Harrison, who was standing on the sidewalk in front of his home. All three appeared to fire weapons before fleeing the scene, investigators said.

An autopsy performed May 24 determined Harrison died from a gunshot wound to the torso. His death was ruled a homicide.

At the scene, detectives recovered a handgun magazine and Harrison's iPhone.

Investigators say Harrison was targeted due to rival criminal gang organizations – the Grimy Boys/6's, which officials said Harrison belonged to, and the rival group All Black Bandits/300s, which Worrell belonged to. A news release from Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Norristown Acting Police Chief James Angelucci says that police are well aware of both groups.

Detectives found Instagram messages from hours before the shooting between Harrison and Worrell about the ongoing feud. Authorities also found an Instagram post by Harrison that Worrell thought was disrespectful about the killing of a member, the DA said in the release.

The affidavit revealed that after the shooting, Worrell, Roland, a third shooter and another person left and went to Delaware County by an Uber that Roland ordered to the home of a known associate.

Anyone with information about the third suspect or the shooting is urged to call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.