Watch CBS News
Crime

Arrest made in 2 home invasion robberies near Temple University

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police arrest suspect in Philadelphia home invasion robberies
Police arrest suspect in Philadelphia home invasion robberies 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have made an arrest after a string of home invasion robberies near Temple University.

A 23-year-old man is in custody, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Police previously said there was a pattern among three home invasions near the university's campus:

  • Around 4:40 a.m. on Nov. 9, three armed suspects broke into a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street, entering through an open door. They took cash, phones, keys and credit cards from three residents, police say.
  • On Nov. 11, there was a home invasion on the 1300 block of North 15th Street around 7 a.m. Eleven Temple students were in the home at the time.  
  • And on Monday, two men entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street, before 6:30 a.m., forcing the door open.

It was not immediately clear which robberies the suspect will face charges for.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 9:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.