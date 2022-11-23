Arrest made in 2 home invasion robberies near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have made an arrest after a string of home invasion robberies near Temple University.

A 23-year-old man is in custody, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday morning.

@phillypolice has received approval to charge a 23yo male in 2 of the residential home invasion robberies in the 22nd District. This male is currently in custody being processed. Details to follow... — Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) November 23, 2022

Police previously said there was a pattern among three home invasions near the university's campus:

Around 4:40 a.m. on Nov. 9, three armed suspects broke into a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street, entering through an open door. They took cash, phones, keys and credit cards from three residents, police say.

On Nov. 11, there was a home invasion on the 1300 block of North 15th Street



And on Monday, two men entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street, before 6:30 a.m., forcing the door open.

It was not immediately clear which robberies the suspect will face charges for.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.