Arrest made in 2 home invasion robberies near Temple University
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have made an arrest after a string of home invasion robberies near Temple University.
A 23-year-old man is in custody, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday morning.
Police previously said there was a pattern among three home invasions near the university's campus:
- Around 4:40 a.m. on Nov. 9, three armed suspects broke into a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street, entering through an open door. They took cash, phones, keys and credit cards from three residents, police say.
- On Nov. 11, there was a home invasion on the 1300 block of North 15th Street around 7 a.m. Eleven Temple students were in the home at the time.
- And on Monday, two men entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street, before 6:30 a.m., forcing the door open.
It was not immediately clear which robberies the suspect will face charges for.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.