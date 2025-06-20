Philadelphia man arrested in connection with hidden cameras found in Ocean City boardwalk bathrooms

South Jersey woman explains how she first noticed hidden camera in Ocean City boardwalk bathroom

A Philadelphia man was arrested Friday morning after multiple hidden cameras were found in public bathrooms along the Ocean City boardwalk last week, the Ocean City Police Department announced.

Harold Perkins, 38, of the Mayfair neighborhood, was charged with invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of children [manufacturing child pornography], police said in an update about the investigation.

Officers responded to the public bathrooms on 6th Street and the Boardwalk on June 12 for a report of a recording device found inside one of the bathrooms. They met a woman who said she saw a hidden camera placed inside one of the bathrooms.

Police said there was a search of all the public bathrooms along the boardwalk and found more cameras along 10th Street and 11th Street.

Police told CBS News Philadelphia these are family-style restrooms, which are often where beachgoers change before going onto the sand or after leaving the beach. Investigators have yet to say how long they suspect the hidden cameras were in the public bathrooms.

Following an investigation with Ocean City police, the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit, the Department of Homeland Security and a K-9 Unit with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, there were court-authorized arrest and search warrants executed at a home and a car in the 4200 block of Glenview Street in Northeast Philly.

Perkins was taken into custody at the home on Glenview Street.

Police said he's currently in Pennsylvania waiting to be extradited to New Jersey.