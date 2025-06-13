Hidden cameras found in bathrooms on Ocean City, New Jersey, boardwalk; police investigating

Police in Ocean City, New Jersey, are investigating after multiple hidden cameras were found in public bathrooms along the Boardwalk this week.

On Thursday, officers responded to a restroom at 6th Street and the Boardwalk in the Jersey Shore destination and spoke with a woman who found a hidden camera.

All other public restrooms on the boardwalk were then searched and "several additional cameras" were found in restrooms at 10th Street and 11th Street, according to police.

Fallon Conway, who found the first device, shared pictures showing that it looked like a pen or marker.

Fallon Conway

Police told CBS News Philadelphia these are family-style restrooms, which are often where beachgoers change before going onto the sand or after leaving the beach.

Officers will now be stationed at the restrooms and conducting additional checks, police said.

No charges or arrests have been announced yet. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 609-525-9131 or email Lt. Dan Lancaster at DLancaster@ocnj.us.

"I want to assure the public that our detectives will use every available resource to find the person who placed these cameras, and any suspect will be prosecuted to the fullest," Mayor Jay Gillian said in a statement.

contributed to this report.