3 arrested, gun recovered after stolen vehicle leads to police chase in New Jersey

Three people were arrested after a stolen car led police on a chase from New Jersey and crashed into multiple other vehicles while trying to get away, authorities said.

Police in New Jersey followed the stolen car from Camden onto the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace.

The stolen car then began ramming multiple other vehicles on the bridge to Philadelphia as it tried to evade police, Pace said.

Investigators arrested three people and recovered a gun, according to Pace. There were no injuries reported in the chase.

Inspector Pace said that Philadelphia police made the arrest, and the three suspects are part of an organized stolen auto theft ring.

It's unclear at this time how many people were inside the stolen car.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.