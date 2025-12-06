Blast of arctic air arrives Sunday across the Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Overnight lows dip into the 20s in the Philadelphia region and in the teens in the mountains with mostly clear skies. It'll be a sunny start to Sunday, before the clouds work back in for the afternoon. Expect highs to remain in the low 40s.

High pressure slips in tonight with clearing skies, though some areas north and west pick up low clouds. Farther south and east, patchy fog has already begun to form and may turn into freezing fog toward daybreak, which could leave a light glaze on elevated surfaces.

Sunday stays quiet with increasing clouds and highs ranging from the 30s northwest to low and mid 40s southeast.

A cold front moves through Sunday night and opens the door to a sharp blast of Arctic air. Monday brings the coldest stretch, with highs only in the 20s and 30s and wind chills in the teens. Lows Monday night dip into the single digits and teens before a slight rebound Tuesday.

Another pair of weak systems arrives mid to late week with light, scattered precipitation and continued below-normal temperatures.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 43, Low 29.

Monday: Clouds, some sun. High 33. Low 31.

Tuesday: Coldest start yet. High 37, Low 16.

Wednesday: Chance p.m. rain. High 46, Low 31.

Thursday: A.m. shower chance. High 45, Low 38.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 39, Low 32.

Saturday: Shower chance. High 33, Low 27.

