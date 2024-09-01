Aramark workers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia vote to authorize strike, union says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Aramark workers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia have voted to authorize a strike ahead of Labor Day. The union representing Aramark food service and retail workers, Unite Here Local 274, said 83% of workers voted in favor of a strike on Sunday.

The union said Aramark workers at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, have also started casting ballots to authorize a strike. The workers will continue to cast ballots throughout the week and the results will be announced on Friday, according to the union.

Earlier this year, Aramark workers at the Wells Fargo Center, where the Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers play, went on strike to fight for better wages and health care.

"Working at all three stadiums is a full-time job," the union wrote in a statement. "The demand is for these jobs to look like other year-round jobs, with health care and family-sustaining wages that keep up with inflation. Different rules and wage rates currently govern Aramark's operations at each stadium, despite identical job responsibilities for the same employer. The Aramark workers at each stadium are proposing the same contract language."

In July, workers rejected Aramark's latest contract offer, calling it "a slap in the face."

Aramark workers also held a rally before the Bruce Springsteen concert at Citizens Bank Park last month as they continue to fight for better wages and health care benefits.