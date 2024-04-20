Aramark workers at Wells Fargo Center announce strike for 1st home game of Sixers-Knicks playoff series

Aramark workers plan another strike at Wells Fargo Center during Sixers-Knicks playoff series

Aramark workers plan another strike at Wells Fargo Center during Sixers-Knicks playoff series

Aramark workers plan another strike at Wells Fargo Center during Sixers-Knicks playoff series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Aramark employees at the Wells Fargo Center plan to go on strike again. It would be the second time the food service workers have walked off the job this month.

Unite Here Local 274 is currently in negotiations with Aramark to demand better wages and health care benefits. The union represents the workers, including cooks, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and warehouse employees.

The union says it's fighting for food service jobs at the South Philly Sports Complex to be like other year-round jobs with "healthcare and family-sustaining wages that keep up with inflation."

On Thursday, the Philadelphia City Council passed a resolution to support food service employees in their contract negotiations.

The document "urges Aramark to negotiate fair and equitable contracts that provide these workers with a standard minimum wage and healthcare coverage."

Aramark employees announce strike for April 25 Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center

At Thursday's City Council meeting, union members announced another strike for Thursday, April 25 -- Game 3 of the Sixers-Knicks playoff series and the first time the Sixers will be at home in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

This comes after workers held a one-day strike during the Philadelphia 76ers-Detroit Pistons game at the Wells Fargo Center on April 9.

"We need family-sustaining wage increases. Aramark has the power to make a difference in our lives by providing us with the wages and healthcare that we need," Fred Motley, an Aramark employee, said during the city council meeting.

Aramark, the food service and facilities service provider, has its headquarters located in Philly. The company provides food and beverage service at Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field, along with the Wells Fargo Center.

The union is also in negotiations with Aramark for a new collective bargaining agreement for food service workers at the Linc and CBP.

Aramark says it has plans in place to make sure fans can get food and drinks during the game in the event of a strike.