Aqua-Tots in New Jersey preaches importance of early swim education

New Jersey swim coach teaches her love for the water

As summer nears and families head to beaches, pools and lakes, knowing how to swim isn't just a fun skill. It's a lifesaving necessity.

May is National Water Safety Month, a time when instructors and organizations work tirelessly to educate children on how to navigate water safely. With drowning rates increasing between April and September, experts emphasize the importance of early swim education.

At Aqua-Tots Swim School in Mount Laurel, Lexi Howell, a former competitive swimmer, is on a mission to make water safety engaging and effective — one lesson and song at a time.

Howell teaches even the youngest swimmers, like 7-month-old Eloise, how to acclimate to the water and develop self-rescue instincts.

Howell, the aquatics manager and master instructor trainer at Aqua-Tots, says her class is about getting babies comfortable in the water, teaching parents how to work with them and making water safety second nature.

From 4 months to 12 years old, Aqua-Tots classes focus on building confidence and awareness, treating water safety as essential as learning to cross the road.

"We would never let a child cross the street without teaching them to look both ways," Aqua-Tots Mount Laurel owner Andrea Sahl said. "Water safety works the same way. We teach kids how deep the water is and how to respect it."

With drowning ranking as the second-leading cause of accidental deaths for children aged 5-14, dedicated instructors like Howell are determined to make a difference.

Howell loves her job and teaching kids her love for the water.

"There's really no better feeling, being able to see them grow comfortable, grow independent, grow to love the water the same way I did when I was little," Howell said.

Aqua-Tots Swim School provides year-round indoor swim lessons for children from 4 months to 12 years old.

Water Safety tips from Aqua-Tots:

Choose bright-colored swimsuits for increased visibility in the water — avoid blue, green and turquoise tones

Be mindful of floaties — they can create a false sense of security

Create a designated supervision plan whenever children are near water