Apartment fire in Burlington County sends at least one person to hospital

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (CBS) – A fire at an apartment building in Burlington County sends at least one person to the hospital, officials say. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on Tuesday at the Jefferson Square Apartments.

Authorities say that one firefighter was sent to Cooper Medical for treatment. There is no information on the extent of the injuries.

The fire has not been placed under control as of 6:21 a.m. Tuesday.