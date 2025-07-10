New Jersey man accused of taking money from a patient while working as EMT, prosecutor says

A Gloucester County man was charged with theft after being accused of taking money from a patient while working as an EMT in April, Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns announced this week.

Antoni Simmons, 44, of Glassboro, New Jersey, was charged with fourth-degree theft by unlawful taking, the Gloucester County prosecutor said in a release on Wednesday.

Simmons, while working as an EMT, was dispatched to Newfield to give medical aid to a patient on April 25, according to the news release.

Johns said he went through a woman's purse and stole about $225 in cash, and she discovered the money missing from her purse.

An investigation revealed surveillance video that the Major Crimes Unit of the Prosecutor's Office got hold of showed Simmons going through the woman's purse and taking the money, the release said.

Simmons was released on a summons and is scheduled to make his first appearance in New Jersey Superior Court on Sept. 4.