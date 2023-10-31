Local Jewish leaders, law enforcement in South Jersey stand united against hate speech

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- Local Jewish leaders and members of law enforcement stood united Tuesday in South Jersey to send a strong message against hate speech as they work toward combatting antisemitism.

"We cannot and will not turn a blind eye to this growing crisis in our community," Jennifer Dubrow Weiss said.

The Jewish Federation of South Jersey, faith leaders, and members of law enforcement stood as one Tuesday inside the Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill. Their message was to condemn acts of antisemitism and hate.

"We're standing together to say, 'No it shouldn't happen and it can't happen,'" Congressman Donald Norcross said.

Norcross hosted a roundtable discussion, talking solutions after he said there's been a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents both locally and across the country since the attacks began in Israel and Gaza.

"We have seen an increase in our schools recently that we have been working diligently with our partners at the FBI, the Camden County Prosecutor's office and school officials to investigate and eradicate," Chief Robert Kempf said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there have been 312 reported incidents of harassment, vandalism, and assault across the United States since hostilities began on Oct. 7. They say that's a 388% increase compared to the same time last year.

"It's unfathomable and we're getting calls from congregants every hour of the day reporting new incidents saying how fearful they are to go to work to go to school," said Bryan Wexler, whose the Rabbi at Temple Beth Sholom in Cherry Hill.

As police encourage everyone to report any kind of threat or incident, Wexler said the past three weeks have been unnerving, but the Jewish community is strong and united.

"Fear, anger, anxiety, but also that sense of community, the Jewish community is trying to come together in this moment to hold one another and be as supportive as possible," Wexler said.

The Jewish Community Relations Council said it's also now working to educate school administrators and have conversations with students about hate speech.