NJDOE reports increase in school conflicts due to Hamas attack on Israel

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- There has been an increase in school conflicts due to the tragic events taking place in Israel and Gaza, according to a new release by the New Jersey Department of Education.

"The Department is alarmed by reports indicating students are facing harassment at schools based on cultural or religious affiliation, including incidents involving racist and derogatory remarks, online bullying, and other harmful or threatening behaviors," the release stated in part.

The NJDOE posted on X Friday afternoon encouraging the state's educators and school communities to remind students and families of their responsibility to reduce fear and anxiety during times like these.

They also add that the with state's diverse student body, it is vital that proactive steps are taken to address any discriminatory incidents promptly and properly.

"Every student deserves to learn and grow in an atmosphere that promotes respect, understanding, and inclusivity," the release said.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy responded to NJDOE Monday in agreement.

The New Jersey governor added to his repost of the release: "Hate has no home in New Jersey, especially not in our schools; we urge districts and our school communities to promote empathy and understanding during these difficult times and ensure every child feels respected while they learn."