Another bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia from Texas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas Friday, the third since Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would be sending buses to the city.

Around 6 a.m., the bus pulled up to 30th Street Station, and the people aboard were greeted by officials from the city's Office of Emergency Management.

Another bus was expected to arrive later Friday morning.

Migrants in Philadelphia

Monday morning, a bus carrying about 50 people arrived at 30th Street Station from Texas. The city described it as the second bus sent from Texas.

Migrants aboard the bus came from Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Nicaragua, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic. They were fully screened by Customs and Border Patrol before arrival in the city.

The city has a welcoming facility in North Philadelphia that provides health screenings, shelter, food and water and other services.

A group of 15 nonprofits has been working with the city to provide services.

"We are ready," Emilio Buitrago, the founder of immigrant advocacy group Casa de Venezuela, previously told CBS3.

Maria Navas immigrated from Venezuela six years ago and she said these migrants are looking for a second chance at life.

"Some people just come to be able to give their children something to eat, for them to be able to have clothes," Navas said. "These are people from low income in my country."

Texas has also sent migrants to New York, Washington and Chicago.

Coastal cities including Philadelphia and New York have previously received criticism from politicians in red border states about immigration policy. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew migrants to Martha's Vineyard unexpectedly earlier this year, prompting local officials to spring into action setting up emergency shelters.

Democratic officials have called the migrant buses a political stunt that dehumanizes asylum-seekers. Republicans involved in the efforts have said liberal-leaning cities need to do their fair share of helping people who recently entered the country.