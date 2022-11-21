Bus of 50 migrants arrives in Philadelphia from Texas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Another bus of asylum seekers arrived in Philadelphia sent by the governor of Texas. Nearly 50 migrants were on the bus.

Philadelphia's mayor said the city welcomes immigrants with open arms.

The migrants were transported to a welcoming facility in North Philadelphia after arriving at 30th Street Station.

The city of Philadelphia says Texas did not coordinate with the city despite a direct request from Philadelphia to do so.

"If governors who want to grandstand on this issue would just coordinate," there would be better handling of the situation, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said, appearing to reference Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. "And federal government is still at fault here, too. Come up with something that we can all agree with to allow people to work."

This is the second time in a week that asylum seekers were bused to Philadelphia from Texas sent by Abbott to cities that are led by democrats.

The mayor's office has called the busing operation "cruel and dehumanizing."