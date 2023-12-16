4th Annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party in Old City supports families of fallen officers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fundraiser that started as a way to help a Philadelphia highway patrol officer who was critically injured in a crash has grown into an annual event to support the families of fallen officers.

It's the 4th Annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party in Old City.

The fundraiser blocked off 2nd Street between Market and Chestnut Streets.

Chan, a Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer, was severely injured in a crash while on his way to work in 2019. His wife said she is doing her best to be an advocate for her husband.

"We are doing OK," wife Teng Chan said. "We are hanging in there we are getting through it. I am not going to say it's easy. Andy has some major setbacks with his brain injury but we are getting through it, his doctors are trying so hard. His home care is trying so hard to get him back on track."

The support from fellow officers stretched up and down the street. There was food, drinks, and music.

The event was spearheaded by the Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation. Executive Director Mark O'Connor said Chan's wife Teng wanted to help other families too.

"After the second year, she said 'I want to share this with others,' so last year we gave some of the money to the families of the troopers that were killed in the line of duty on 95 and this year we are giving it also to the Fitzgerald family for Christopher Fitzgerald, the Temple University police officer who was killed in the line of duty this year," O'Connor said.

"Andy would want our family to help other families," Teng Chan said.

Teng Chan also said the support means more than the money.

"It's great financially to help these families but even more important, a lot of people come out to say to all the people in blue we love you and we support you," O'Connor said.

Teng Chan said she continues to find strength in her husband's brothers and sisters in blue and asks for prayers.

"We want prayers for healing and recovery," she said. "All we want is for him to be able to talk again, walk again, be able to laugh again and tell his stories," she said.

Last year the event raised $50,000. This year the goal is to exceed $100,000.