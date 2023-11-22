Jayana Webb pleads guilty in deaths of PA State Troopers Branden Sisca, Martin Mack

Widow of fallen Pa. State Trooper gives back to the community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman charged with murder in the deaths of two Pennsylvania State Troopers entered a guilty plea Wednesday.

Police said in March 2022, Troopers Branden Sisca and Martin Mack were on I-95 in South Philadelphia helping a man who was walking on the highway when driver Jayana Webb struck and killed all three men.

Webb admitted in a Philadelphia courtroom that she was under the influence of alcohol when she struck the troopers and the man they were assisting, Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

She pleaded guilty to 3 counts of 3rd-degree murder and driving under the influence.

The plea avoids trial and the charges would come with a sentence of 27 and a half to 60 years.

Webb is pregnant and due in February. The judge was preparing to allow Webb to be confined at home until she delivers her baby.