Popular New Jersey restaurant in Bordentown heavily damaged after fire: "I hope it doesn't end today"

A popular South Jersey restaurant sustained heavy damage after a Tuesday morning fire that sent one first responder to the hospital.

Firefighters were called out to Angie's Luncheonette on Park Street in Bordentown shortly after 2:30 a.m.

The Consolidated Fire Association of Bordentown said one first responder was taken to the hospital for medical attention, but it didn't specify the extent of the injuries.

Laura Heupel, who owns a salon across the street, said the fire jolted her awake.

"I woke up last night about 3 o'clock to a loud boom," Heupel said. "We looked out the window and was amazed at what we seen: a bunch of fire trucks putting out the fire for Angie's."

A neighbor recorded this cell phone video Tuesday morning of flames towering over Angie's Luncheonette, a popular restaurant in Bordentown. Today @CBSPhiladelphia at 5 p.m., we speak to Angie's owner about the support he's received from the community and his hope to rebuild. pic.twitter.com/tFmlsQnvAP — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) October 22, 2024

Juan Miguel Pelaez, the owner of Angie's, said the fire left him stunned.

"I couldn't believe it when they called me," Pelaez said. "So when I got here like 5 o'clock in the morning, the place was gone."

He named the restaurant 17 years ago after his daughter.

"She always wanted to open a place, so we did it, but I don't know," Pelaez said. "I hope it doesn't end today."

He said he's received an outpouring of support from the Bordentown community.

"Even the mayor called me," Pelaez said. "She stopped in today, and she told me if I need anything, they can help me out, so whatever I need."

As Bordentown Fire District #1 investigates the cause of the fire, Pelaez hopes he's able to rebuild his restaurant.

"I'm just waiting to see if we can rebuild it back again," Pelaez said. "I really miss my place. That was everything for me."