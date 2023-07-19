Phillies recommend Tommy John surgery for Andrew Painter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies have recommended Tommy John surgery for top pitching prospect Andrew Painter, the team said in a statement Wednesday. Painter will see Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a surgical consultation on Monday in Los Angeles.

ElAttrache is the same doctor who performed Tommy John surgery on Phillies superstar Bryce Harper.

Painter sprained his right ulnar collateral ligament in a spring training game in March.

The 20-year-old has been "undergoing conservative management" for the injury, the Phillies said. He resumed throwing bullpens and was scheduled to throw live hitters before suffering discomfort in his throwing elbow.

"Considering the timing of the season and that Painter is still experiencing symptoms, the Phillies medical staff has recommended he undergo a right elbow UCL reconstruction with ulnar nerve transposition surgery," the team said in a statement.

Painter, who was rated as the best pitching prospect in MLB Pipeline's executive poll, was the early favorite to be the Phillies' fifth starter when he suffered the injury.