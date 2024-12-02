Amtrak service between Philadelphia, New York partially restored, delays expected

Train service between Philadelphia and New York City has been partially restored, but delays are expected, Amtrak said Monday. Service was temporarily suspended due to overhead wire damage.

Amtrak said trains running from 30th Street Station in West Philadelphia to Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station are impacted.

The railroad company says crews are working to fix the issue. The company expects service to be fully restored around noon, but it added that its estimates can still change.

All scheduled trains in the area are expected to face 30 to 60-minute delays.

"Crews are addressing this issue," Amtrak said in an announcement online. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience as we work through this unexpected situation."

Amtrak said customers impacted by the shutdown will likely receive accommodations with similar departure times on another day.

The company said it will waive charges for customers who need to change their reservations because of the modified schedule. Customers can call 1-800-USA-RAIL to make any necessary changes.

NJ Transit rail service to and from Penn State in New York City was also delayed Monday morning due to overhead wire problems.