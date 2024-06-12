Watch CBS News
Crime

Man hiding in Puerto Rico arrested, extradited to Philadelphia in connection with deadly shooting, police say

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who was hiding in Puerto Rico was extradited to Philadelphia in connection with the deadly shooting of a 36-year-old man in North Philadelphia last January, police said on Wednesday.

Amir Studevan faces charges of murder and related gun charges in connection with a shooting on North 13th Street on Jan. 31, 2023. 

Police said officers responded to the area on reports of a person with a gun and found a man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics and was later pronounced dead on Feb. 1, 2023.

The 36-year-old man was later identified as Samuel Rosario.

Authorities said Studevan was arrested in Puerto Rico and extradited to Philadelphia to face charges.

