American Airlines flight in Philadelphia makes emergency landing at Washington Dulles International Airport

By
Taleisha Newbiel
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
An American Airlines flight from Philadelphia made an emergency landing at Washington Dulles International Airport on Saturday due to reports of smoke from a passenger's device, an American Airlines spokesperson said.

The Saturday morning flight on Airbus A321neo was scheduled to leave the Philadelphia International Airport at 9:37 a.m., but actually left at 10:49 a.m. and had an emergency landing at Washington Dulles International Airport at 12:03 p.m., according to the American Airlines website.

"American Airlines flight 357 landed safely at Washington-Dulles (IAD) following reports of smoke from a customer's device. The device was quickly contained by crew members prior to landing," the spokesperson said in a release.

AA flight 357 was scheduled to leave PHL to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with 160 customers and six crew members.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this caused and thank our crew for their professionalism," the spokesperson continued.

The American Airlines website states AA flight 357 at IAD is estimated to leave at 9 p.m.

The spokesperson also said the team worked quickly to reaccommodate customers on alternative flights.

