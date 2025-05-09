7x Paralympic medalist Amanda McGrory reflects on lessons of empowerment she learned at Pennsylvania Variety Camp

Twenty-seven years ago, CBS News Philadelphia introduced you to a little girl who was paralyzed. Fast-forward, she's accomplished some amazing dreams and credits her time at the Variety Club Camp, where she learned to defy the odds.

Seven-time Paralympic medalist Amanda McGrory spoke with CBS News Philadelphia during a trip down memory lane to the Variety Camp.

"There's fantastic memories here just of getting to, getting to be me and not being self-conscious about using a wheelchair," McGrory said.

She was just 5 years old when a rare disorder left her suddenly paralyzed. Then, when she was 7 years old, she started at the Montgomery County Variety Camp.

"It was the first time that I had ever met any other kids with disabilities," McGrory remembered. "Coming to a place like this and having that opportunity to be myself, to not be self-conscious, to try new things, to grow and to build my confidence. It all started here."

CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia first told you about McGrory in 1997. She was 11 years old, playing basketball and starting to race.

"I think I'm very lucky that I'm able to do this stuff because some people aren't able to do the stuff I can do," McGrory told us in 1997. "Anything is possible if I try as hard as I can."

CBS Philadelphia

It's a lesson she took to heart. She went on to become a renowned marathon racer.

"And in 2008, went to my first Paralympic Games as a world record holder and won a gold medal," McGrory said. "And held the course records in New York City, in Chicago, won the London Marathon, the Tokyo Marathon and just got to spend half a decade traveling around the world as a professional wheelchair athlete, which is something I could have never imagined."

CBS Philadelphia

Now, at age 37, she's back to the place that set her free. Camp fun turned into destiny for McGrory, who now shares with the world the lessons of freedom and power she first learned at the camp Variety.

McGrory is now an archivist for Team USA based out of Colorado. She also does some broadcasting and is still a big supporter of the Variety Camp.