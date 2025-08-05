"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" characters featured in new Fisher-Price toy set
They've staged an elaborate ruse to pass a health inspection, put on a funeral for a fake baby and got locked in the "Oliday Inn" basement during the 2008 World Series — and now, the main characters of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are featured in a new toy set.
Fisher-Price, a Mattel brand, is selling five collectible figures showing the "Always Sunny" main characters in some of the series' most memorable moments.
The "Little People Collector" set features each character dressed as a callback to a well-known episode:
- Charlie in a dress shirt and tie, carrying a note that reads "Pepe Silvia"
- Frank in his swim trunks, carrying the lost "rum ham"
- Dennis with an easel and paper outlining his diabolical D.E.N.N.I.S. System
- Mac during his hefty phase
- Dee carrying a red solo cup and wearing a Liberty Bell shirt, a callback to the "Flipadelphia" episode
The toy set is meant to celebrate 20 years since the show first aired.
Bite-sized Dennis, Mac and the others measure about 2.5 inches tall. The box also features a Paddy's Pub background.
This product is for people 17 and up and recommended for adults, "Always Sunny" fans and collectors.