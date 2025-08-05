"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" characters featured in new Fisher-Price toy set

Philadelphia police searching for suspect in multiple sexual assaults in Center City

They've staged an elaborate ruse to pass a health inspection, put on a funeral for a fake baby and got locked in the "Oliday Inn" basement during the 2008 World Series — and now, the main characters of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are featured in a new toy set.

Fisher-Price, a Mattel brand, is selling five collectible figures showing the "Always Sunny" main characters in some of the series' most memorable moments.

The "Little People Collector" set features each character dressed as a callback to a well-known episode:

Charlie in a dress shirt and tie, carrying a note that reads "Pepe Silvia"

Frank in his swim trunks, carrying the lost "rum ham"

Dennis with an easel and paper outlining his diabolical D.E.N.N.I.S. System

Mac during his hefty phase

Dee carrying a red solo cup and wearing a Liberty Bell shirt, a callback to the "Flipadelphia" episode

Fisher-Price/Mattel

The toy set is meant to celebrate 20 years since the show first aired.

Bite-sized Dennis, Mac and the others measure about 2.5 inches tall. The box also features a Paddy's Pub background.

This product is for people 17 and up and recommended for adults, "Always Sunny" fans and collectors.

The toy set is available for $29.45 on Amazon.