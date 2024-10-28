Allentown School District cancels classes, after-school activities ahead of Trump rally

Kamala Harris courts voters, speaks to supporters in Philadelphia as Donald Trump rallies in NYC

The Allentown School District canceled classes and after-school activities scheduled for Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution" ahead of former President Donald Trump's rally tomorrow evening.

In an announcement Monday, the school district said "a planned political rally in the city of Allentown" is expected to draw large crowds, heavy traffic and potential disruptions that could impact the school community's safety and security.

The district's Administration Center and school offices will open in the morning and close at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Administrators, safety officers, facilities services and clerical staff will work until 11:30 a.m. as well.

Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally at the PPL Center on Hamilton Street in Allentown at 7 p.m. Tuesday with doors opening at 3 p.m. According to a news release from the Trump-Vance campaign, the former president is expected to criticize the Biden-Harris administration's handling of violent crime, drug overdoses and the southern border.

Trump's visit to Allentown comes two days after the former president's rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City which made headlines after a lead-up speaker made disparaging jokes targeting Puerto Rico.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who goes by Kill Tony, referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage" while speaking at the rally on Sunday.

Trump senior advisor Danielle Alvarez told CBS News, "This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign," adding that the jokes were not reviewed or pre-approved by the campaign.

According to CBS News, Latinos make up 54% of the Allentown population, the majority being of Puerto Rican descent.