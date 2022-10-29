Allentown triple shooting leaves men, woman hospitalized

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting inside Fantasy Banquet Hall in Allentown on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 900 block of North 4th Street around 1 a.m.

Police identified the victims as two men and one woman. They were transported to the hospital for treatment. No further information was released about their condition.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking for the public's help.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Allentown police at 610-437-7721.