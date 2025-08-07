Watch CBS News
Lehigh County DA to announce arrest of Allentown police officer

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, district attorney will hold a news conference today at 2 p.m. announcing the arrest of an Allentown police officer.

District Attorney Gavin Holihan will provide more details about the officer's arrest during the news conference.

The Lehigh County DA's press conference will be streamed live in the video player above, on the CBS News app, and wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

