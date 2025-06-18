What is Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation? Here's how you can join in fight against childhood cancer

Viewers of CBS News Philadelphia on TV, streaming and online have been hearing the name "Alex" for weeks in the buildup to our telethon on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The telethon honors Alexandra "Alex" Scott, the namesake of the charity foundation, who was born on Jan. 18, 1996. Shortly before her first birthday, she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of cancer typically found in the adrenal glands that most commonly affects children.

Alex faced many obstacles from that day forward, but she took them headfirst. On the day after her fourth birthday, she told her family she wanted to open a lemonade stand to raise money so doctors could "help other kids, like they helped me."

Just a few months later, with the help of her brother, Alex held her first lemonade stand and raised $2,000.

She continued the tradition yearly in her front yard until her passing in August 2004.

Her legacy, however, lives on.

Alex's story inspired children and their families around the world, leading to the creation of the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to help with the fight against childhood cancer. Her efforts have created countless stories of hope from those suffering from childhood cancer, but also inspired those joining the fight.

19th Annual Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope Telethon

CBS Philadelphia will present the 19th Annual Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope Telethon — a full day of fundraising for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation on Wednesday, live from CBS Philadelphia studios from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

At the CBS Philadelphia studios, our Great Hall will be transformed as we have an army of volunteers taking donations and honoring the memory of Alex Scott, the little girl who started it all.

Alex's parents, Liz and Jay Scott, will also join us to spearhead the effort.

Last year, CBS Philadelphia's 18th annual Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope Telethon raised a record-breaking $7.3 million for the fight against childhood cancer. A grand total of $7,309,976 was raised, which beat the previous record set in 2023 of $7.1 million.

You can participate online, by phone call, text or Venmo all day long.

The telethon is sponsored by Toyota and the Malvern School, which is part of the Busy Bees family.

How to donate to the Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope Telethon

CBS Philadelphia

There are a variety of ways you can donate and join the fight against childhood cancer.

Text 'CBSALEX' to 44321

Call 1-866-333-1213

Online: cbsalex.com



Venmo: @AlexsLemonadeStandFoundation (include CBS in the "What's it for" comment section)

What is Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation?

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation is the largest independent charity dedicated to childhood cancer research and family support in the United States.

The foundation changes the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

The Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Grant Program funds research every step of the way, from early-stage innovative research all the way through to lifesaving clinical trials for kids with cancer.