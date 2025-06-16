Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation program helping children with cancer and their families

They thought they had more time, but then their brother Cole Fitzgerald relapsed long after his first battle with cancer.

"He never really believed in a future where he would get sick again," Maggie Fitzgerald said. "Fifteen years later, we faced it again with the outcome that no one would ever want."

Maeve Fitzgerald is Cole's twin. Maggie is their older sister.

"Having a sibling go through cancer treatment and ultimately into survivorship can be a very lonely and isolating experience," Maggie said. "It takes an incredible mental and emotional toll on someone as well, no matter how old they are."

Lily Adkins is a big fan of the Fitzgeralds. She writes Cole's name on her arm when she competes. She had her own battle with cancer and its lasting effects.

Her sister and brother, Chloe and Nick, think she is a hero. But Lily's journey has been hard on them too.

"It's not like they get medicine, they get better," Nick said. "She's had to go through a lot of stuff. She's had to get surgery. Rushed to the hospital. It's really scary."

It's for siblings like Lily's that Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation started the SuperSibs program to offer support for the brothers and sisters who are often confused and sad about their sibling's cancer.

Raegan's sister, Cassidy, had a Wilms' tumor and relapsed.

"When she first got diagnosed, I was 2 going on 3 and then when she got it the second time, I was about 5," Raegan said. "I couldn't quite grasp the concept of what was happening. I just knew she was sick."

Colin is a three-time leukemia survivor. His mom says it's been tough on his younger brother Owen.

"He's seen his brother go through it since he was 2," Allison Lyons said.

Owen has struggled with anxiety. In addition to therapy, the SuperSibs program has helped him cope.

"There's very few programs that are actually just for the siblings," Lyons said. "Most things are just focusing on the kid who's actually going through treatment."

The brothers also hold lemonade stands.

"The lemonade stands have definitely given them an outlet to feel like they were doing something about Colin's cancer that was coming from them," Lyons said.

That seems to be a theme for SuperSibs.

"I like the idea of helping other kids because if a child is cured from cancer, the patient, than the siblings is also cured from that trauma," Chloe Adkins said.

Maeve and Maggie say Cole's life and dedication to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation are their inspiration.

"We have a job to do now, and we got to keep the mission going because there are still kids who are at risk just as much as Cole was and there's a cure to be found," Maggie said.

"He didn't turn away from the cause when he was in the clear, so why would we?" Maeve said.