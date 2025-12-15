They were hunted for body parts in Africa. Years later, they're getting new artificial arms in New Jersey.

An early Christmas present came to some people from Tanzania visiting South Jersey for life-altering interventions.

Certain people in the East African country are hunted for body parts. Many are left without limbs. Three people from Tanzania who have albinism, with very pale complexions, were in South Jersey on Monday to get new artificial arms.

In their native East African country, the United Nations said that people with albinism are mutilated for body parts.

"There's this very sick belief that if you have a body part of, specifically a child, it's good luck," Elissa Montanti, of the Global Medical Relief Fund, said.

Mwigulu Magesa, 21, was 9 years old when it happened to him

"They laid me down, and they cut my arm," Magesa said.

A man from Tanzania is getting fitted for a new artificial arm in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. CBS News Philadelphia

MedEast in Cherry Hill is donating its prosthetic services with help from students at Drexel University.

"It is so good," Magesa said. "It's exciting cause I've been waiting for prosthetic arms."

There have been months of fittings as the team at MedEast customizes the new arms.

Montanti started an organization called The Global Medical Relief Fund that's responsible for helping the group from Tanzania.

"I'm so grateful, this is all pro bono," Montani said.

"I feel good because I'm excited to get it today," Pando Serema said.

Serema gets several adjustments with her new prosthetic arm, recalling the aftermath of being macheted at age 12.

"Yeah, it was painful," Serema said. "They took me to the hospital for treatment."

The Tanzanian group said this is the treatment they've been waiting for — a chance to feel whole again, finally.

"It's going to be great today," Mwigulu said.

"This is a Christmas miracle, this is a Christmas gift to these kids," Montani said.

After so many difficult days, this is shaping up to be a very special holiday season.

Once the new prosthetics are properly fitted, it will take a little while for the group to get used to using their new arms.