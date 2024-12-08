1 dead, 1 injured after shots fired during argument outside New Jersey bar

A man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after an argument outside of a bar in Trenton led to a shooting early Sunday morning, prosecutors said.

Investigators responded to Al Lee's Bar and Lounge in Trenton at around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office announced in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Police were told an argument outside of the bar on Dickinson Street led to multiple shots fired. Investigators also discovered a 40-year-old man from Willingboro had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle for multiple gunshot wounds, according to the prosecutor's office. Prosecutors did not immediately provide the 40-year-old's name.

Prosecutors said another victim, 47-year-old Kristoffer Givens, was found suffering from a gunshot wound a block away from the scene on Olden Avenue.

Givens, who is from Ewing, was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center by police where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Ramon Santiago at (609) 989-6406 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997.